Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are seldom seen together, making any "rare" moments they share under one roof a significant event for both their fans and the entertainment industry. On February 5, the two icons attended the screening of Loveyapa, starring Aamir’s son, Junaid Khan. Also present was Juhi Chawla, showing her support for Junaid and his co-star Khushi Kapoor. Juhi later took to her social media, sharing behind-the-scenes photos and expressing her delight in reuniting with both SRK and Aamir. She fondly praised Junaid’s down-to-earth nature, wishing him great success with Loveyapa.‘Loveyapa’ Screening: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Attend Premiere of Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan’s Movie in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Juhi Chawla With Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan at 'Loveyapa' Screening

SO HAPPY to meet ShahRukh and Aamir together. It is a rare and precious moment .. the two heroes whom I worked with extensively, laughed and cried with on so many sets, so many super fun films, so many crazy memories... And then to be coming to Junaid’s film screening, I had… pic.twitter.com/vh5Dg8cp7Z — Juhi Chawla Mehta (@iam_juhi) February 6, 2025

