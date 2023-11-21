Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared a few throwback pictures in remembrance of her dad Krishnaraj Rai on his birth anniversary. The throwback pictures feature the actress and her daughter Aaradhya. Another pic features Aishwarya with her 12-year-old daughter and mom Brinda Rai with Krishnaraj’s photo frame, with garland on it, as backdrop. Aishwarya remembered her late father as ‘Most loving, kind, caring, strong, generous and righteous’ individual. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares a Loving Post on Instagram on Father Krishnaraj Rai’s Birth Anniversary.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Insta Post Remembering Krishnaraj Rai

