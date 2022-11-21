Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a picture on Sunday in which she could be seen posing with her daughter Aaradhya. The background showcased image of the actress’ late father, Krishnaraj Rai. Aishwarya shared a loving post on Instagram in remembrance of her father on his birth anniversary. She mentioned in her post, “Prayers and Love in Remembrance Happy Birthday dearest darling Daddyyy-Ajjaaa.” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Heartwarming Note to Mark Her Parents Wedding Anniversary.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Post In Her Late Father’s Remembrance

