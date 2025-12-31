Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they headed for the Christmas and New year vacations. Several pictures and videos of the couple’s rare public outing went viral on the internet. Days later, Abhishek and Aishwarya were spotted quietly spending their festive vacation together in New York. A photo that surfaced online showed the couple posing for a selfie with a female fan. For the outing, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked elegant as always in a winter ensemble, while Abhishek Bachchan was also dressed in warm winter wear. Their smiles hinted that they were making the most of their much-needed personal break. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Spotted at Mumbai Airport, Head for Annual Getaway With Daughter Aaradhya, Win Hearts With Rare Family Appearance (Watch Video).

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Gracefully Pose for a Selfie With Fan During Their New Year 2026 Vacations in New York

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)