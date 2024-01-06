A video featuring Animal actor Manjot Singh has gone viral on social media. It shows him rescuing a girl who was attempting to jump from a college building. This incident took place in 2019 while Manjot was pursuing his BTech at Sharda University in Greater Noida. In his post sharing the video on Instagram, Manjot expressed gratitude for being in the right place at the right time, emphasising the challenges everyone faces, stating, “Sometimes, even living requires an act of courage.” Social media users hailed him as a real hero and superhero for his courageous act in saving the girl's life. Bobby Deol Gets Teary-Eyed After Animal's Box Office Success, Says 'Lagta Hai Main Sapna Dekh Raha Hoon' (Watch Video).

Manjot Singh's Viral Instagram Video:

