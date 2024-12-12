A wedding reception video featuring a couple's jaw-dropping entrance on a custom-built, movable steel machine gun has taken social media by storm. Inspired by the gripping action sequence from Ranbir Kapoor’s 2023 blockbuster Animal, where his character wields a 500 kg steel machine gun to battle enemies, the couple’s dramatic arrival has taken the internet by storm. In a nod to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, the bride and groom recreated the iconic prop for their reception day, arriving at their venue atop the elaborate, machine-like structure, adding an unexpected and thrilling flair to their celebration. The innovative and bold entrance has quickly become a viral sensation. ‘I Agree, But…’: Ranbir Kapoor Has THIS To Say Over Constant Backlash About ‘Animal’, Days After Javed Akhtar Criticised It (Watch Video).

Bride & Groom Take Inspiration From 'Animal'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

Ranbir Kapoor's Viral Machine Gun Scene From 'Animal'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)