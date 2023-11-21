Celebrating two blissful years of marriage, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal shared a tender moment captured on Instagram. The endearing snapshot showcased the couple exchanging a heartfelt kiss, radiating pure happiness and love. The two dated for some time before tying the knot on November 21, 2021, in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Their affectionate gesture beautifully reflected the joy of their journey together. Sharing the post, Anushka Ranjan wrote, 'Happy Anniversary! Love you long time!'. Aditya Seal Pens Adorable Birthday Wish For Wifey Anushka Ranjan!

See Anushka Ranjan's Anniversary Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anush 🦭 (@anushkaranjan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)