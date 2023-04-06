Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Bholaa has managed to mint a total of Rs 56.68 crore in India in seven days. The actioner was able to earn Rs 3.10 crore on Wednesday (April 5), which was low as compared to its earlier BO numbers. The movie is an official Hindi remake of Tamil hit Kaithi. Bholaa Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Packs More Punches But Not Enough Power in This Hyper-Violent Kaithi Remake (LatestLY Exclusive).

Bholaa Box Office Update:

#Bholaa slides downwards on Day 7… Eyes ₹ 59.50 cr [+/-] total in its *extended* Week 1, which is underwhelming… Thu 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr, Sat 12.20 cr, Sun 13.48 cr, Mon 4.50 cr, Tue 4.80 cr, Wed 3.10 cr. Total: ₹ 56.68 cr. #India biz. Very important for #Bholaa to gather… pic.twitter.com/Imp2cvnaPO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 6, 2023

