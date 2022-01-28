Boman Irani and Zenobia Irani are celebrating 37 years of marriage today. On this special occasion, the veteran actor has shared a heartwarming post on Instagram and it’s filled with happiness. Dia Mirza Rekhi, Maria Goretti, Chunky Panday, Anupam Kher and many others from the industry have wished the couple.

Boman Irani And Zenobia Irani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)