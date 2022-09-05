After a video of Cyrus Mistry's car went viral on social media, another video is doing rounds on the internet. The video shows the last picture of Cyrus Mistry, the former Chairman of Tata Sons, who died in a car crash on Sunday, September 4. As per the video, the picture was clicked nearly three hours before he died in the fatal car crash. In the video, Cyrus can be seen at a Parsi fire temple in Gujarat's Udvada. Reports also suggest that Mistry had bought sandalwood. Mistry died on Sunday after his car met with an accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The alleged incident took place when Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. His last rites will be performed tomorrow at 10 am at Worli crematorium in Mumbai.

Watch Video:

