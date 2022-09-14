Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the leads has been garnering mixed reactions from critics and fans since its release. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting for the film's part two and are churning many theories. Coming to the point, as per a few leaked pics online, many have predicted that Alia is Jal Astra in the movie and not Deepika Padukone. Well, the photos see Bhatt wearing the same ring as Jal Astra. What say? Is Deepika Padukone in Brahmastra? Netizens Believe They Spotted DP in 4K Trailer of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Film.

Alia Bhatt is Jal Astra in Brahmastra:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)