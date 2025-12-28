Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone rang in Christmas 2025 in a calm, cosy way this year, choosing a low-key celebration in New York with family. Away from red carpets and events, the couple embraced the festive spirit while enjoying some quiet time abroad. Candid photos shared by a fan have now gone viral online. In one picture, Ranveer is seen warmly hugging a fan and posing for the camera, dressed in a relaxed all-black winter look. Another photo shows Deepika smiling alongside a group, looking elegant in an all-white outfit. Sharing the pictures, the fan wrote, "Meeting this gem of a person, Ranveer Singh, in NYC was a beautiful surprise and a keepsake memory." The sweet moments left fans delighted, proving once again that the couple’s charm shines even in the simplest settings.

A Fan Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chetna Sharda (@chetna_sharda)

