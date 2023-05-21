Deepika Paduokone recently reacted to Dwyane Johnson's statement on mental health in a recent social media post and shared it on her Instagram story. Johnson in his recent interview spoke about depression when he was at college and shared a video on his social media account. On the other hand, Deepika has time and again spoken up about depression, mental health. Deepika Padukone Opens About her Depression: Padmaavat Actress says it was Most Difficult Experience.

Check Out The Pic Here:

Dwayne Johnson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Check Out Dwayne Johnson's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)