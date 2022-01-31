Deepika Padukone is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Gehraiyaan. The actress has made heads turn with her sartorial choices for the film's promotional events. Influencer Freddy Birdy posted a sarcastic comment on the actress’ wardrobe to which DP took an indirect dig by sharing a post that read, “Scientists say, the Universe is made up of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons.” The influencer hit back at the actress with another post citing, “It’s only non-fake thing you've uttered in your entire career.”

Deepika Padukone’s Post

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Freddy Birdy’s Response

Freddy Birdy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

