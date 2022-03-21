Gagan Arora has shared photos from his stylish wedding with Muditaa on Instagram. Along with the stills, The Fame Game actor also penned a long note mentioning how twelve years back he had decided that he will marry Muditaa only. The couple got hitched 'a month ago' in a 'very small gathering of family and friends.' Congo to the two! The Fame Game: Madhuri Dixit Gets Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Ishaan Khatter To Groove With Her On 'Dupatta Mera' (Watch Videos).

Gagan Arora Marries Muditaa:

