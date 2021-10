Helmed by Ajitpal Singh, Tabbar starring Pavan Malhotra, Supriya Pathak, Gagan Arora, Sahil Mehta, and others is an impactful tale about a family and their togetherness. The video gives us a glimpse into the story of the web series and it looks engrossing.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)