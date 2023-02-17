TVF has officially released the trailer of SK Sir Ki Class and it looks intriguing. Starring Abhilash Thapliyal and Gagan Arora in main roles, the story of the show revolves around Ashish (Gagan), who enters the UPSC 'marathon' to win with the help of his teacher-turned-saviour SK sir. Helmed by Pratish Mehta, the series also stars Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Badri Chavan, Rajesh Jais, Venus Singh. TVF Pitchers Season 2 Ending Explained: 5 Questions Raised By the Finale That Naveen Kasturia, Ridhi Dogra's Show Needs to Answer in Season 3 (SPOILER ALERT).

Watch SK Sir Ki Class Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)