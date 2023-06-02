Jio Studios released the much-awaited teaser of I Love You. The teaser shows Rakul Preet Singh and Akshay Oberoi, as they dive into the intense and intriguing side of love. The teaser offers a glimpse into the story of a passionate romance that takes an unexpected turn. It delves into the captivating question of what happens when love becomes suffocating, refusing to let go of its grip on the protagonists' lives. The movie is backed by Jio Studios. Rakul Preet Singh Had a Backup Plan to Study Fashion If Acting Didn’t Work Out, She Revealed in a Podcast (View Post).
Check Out The Trailer Here:
