A video from an Instagram user, going by the handle ‘Rakesh Sharma Sir’, recently went viral after he humourously responded to Rakul Preet Singh’s shocking statement, ‘Mere husband ne dusri biwi bana li hai (My husband has made a second wife).’ In the video, Rakesh shared a caption that read, “Sir, mere husband ne dusri biwi bana li hai… kya karna chahiye (Sir, my husband has made a second wife... what should I do?)”, Rakesh had a amusing response to it. He joked, “Agar husband ne dusri biwi bana li hai, toh tension math lo. Usko congratulations bolo, aur ek kaam karo… Uske liye nayi shaadhi ka ek gift lelo, divorce papers. Aur ha, tumhari who nayi movie aa rahi hai na Friday ko, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, toh zara time se uske chaar ticket mere biwi aur bacchon k liye bhijwa dena (If your husband has taken a second wife, then don’t worry. Congratulate him, and here’s what you should do... Get him a new wedding gift, divorce papers. And yes, your new movie is releasing on Friday, right? Mere Husband Ki Biwi, so please send four tickets for my wife and kids on time.)” The amusing exchange is part of a playful promotional campaign for Rakul’s upcoming film with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, set to release on February 21. ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Song ‘Ikk Vaari’: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar Shine in This Energetic Punjabi Track Sung by Romy (Watch Video).

‘Rakesh Sharma Sir’ Reacts To Rakul Preet Singh’s Statement

