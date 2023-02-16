First look of Pan-India thriller, InCar is out! Starring National Award winner, Ritika Singh, the film's poster looks spine-chilling. Helmed by Harsh Warrdhan, the movie is based on true events about a survival journey of a college girl. InCar releases in theatres on March 3. Lost Trailer: Yami Gautam and Rahul Khanna’s Mystery Thriller to Premiere on February 16 on ZEE5 (Watch Video).

InCar First Look Poster:

