Diljit Dosanjh played the titular role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Jogi, based on 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The film co-starring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani, Amyra Dastur among others, premiered on Netflix today. Critics have hailed Diljit’s role in the film as an honest performance. Take a look at some of the reviews below: Jogi Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub Excel in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Nearly Intense Revisital of 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots (LatestLY Exclusive).

DNA – The singer-actor delivers an honest performance as Joginder Singh, fondly called Jogi, who undertakes a mission to save his neighbourhood from the national capital burning in the flames of hatred against the Sikh community.

NDTV – The focus is principally on Diljit Dosanjh, who shines to the extent possible, but this film would have been a far more rounded affair had the character played by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub been given a sharper arc.

The Hindu – Diljit has a knack for generating an emotional bond with the audience but somehow he gravitates towards roles that are spotless and characters that could do no wrong.

Koimoi – Diljit stays true to his name winning hearts all over again! With Jogi, he doesn’t just make you feel his pain but takes you through the struggles of an entire community of which you might still be unaware.

The Quint – As the lead, Dosanjh proves his mettle as an actor and he is also hoisted by an able cast surrounding him.

