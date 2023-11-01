Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Instagram and shared glimpse into her Karwa Chauth celebrations at actor Anil Kapoor's residence. In the video shared, Shilpa along with other star wives could be seen engrossed in puja. Also, for the Karwa Chauth rituals, the actress opted for a pink saree with sexy blouse. "Thankyou @kapoor.sunita for all the meticulous planning and doing all the rituals with so much love," Shetty captioned her post. Karwa Chauth 2023: From Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon, Celebrity Inspired Red Ethnic Outfit Ideas to Rock this Festive Season (View Pics).

