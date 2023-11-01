Karwa Chauth is here! It’s that time of the year when mostly married women fast whole day for the longevity of their husband. This Hindu festival is also the apt time to embrace your inner fashionista and glam-up for the day. Just in case, you are looking for celebrity-inspired red ethnic outfits to shine on Karwa Chauth, we’ve got you covered. From Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon to Sonakshi Sinha, check out seven stylish looks of celebs which can be your fashion inspo this festive season. Let's get started. Karwa Chauth 2023 Outfit Ideas: From Katrina Kaif to Tara Sutaria, Take Inspiration From These Bollywood Celebs To Slay Red Ethnic Outfit Looks.

Serving Eleganza!

Floral Fashion Done Right!

Glamorous!

Gorg in Kaftan Dress!

Festive Splendour Redefined!

Slaying in Sharara & Jacket Set!

Subtle Yet Impactful Fashion!

