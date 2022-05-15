Katrina Kaif is having a fun time on her visit to the US. The actress took to Instagram to share how he spent a 'very American Saturday with pictures of her spending a good time. In the pictures, the actress can be seen bowling in a pink-lit bowling alley. She donned a casual shirt and denims for her fun outing. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Visit Priyanka Chopra’s Indian Restaurant in New York City.

Take A Look At The Photos Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

