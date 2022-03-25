Lara Dutta has reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress who was last seen in the comedy-drama web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati becomes the latest celebrity to contract the virus. That's not it, as per report in TOI, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also sealed her residence. Kaun Banegi Shikharwati Review: This Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta Series Is Devoid of Good Laughs (LatestLY Exclusive).

Lara Dutta Diagnosed With Coronavirus:

The BMC authorities have sealed her home as they declared the area as a 'micro containment zone'.https://t.co/plqTpQ7C7T — BombayTimes (@bombaytimes) March 25, 2022

