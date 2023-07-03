Mr and Mrs Mahi which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will release in 2024! The film directed by Sharan Sharma, is a sports drama that stars the two actors in prominent roles. The film is based on the life of famous cricketer MS Dhoni. Mr and Mrs Mahi: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao Wrap Shoot of Their Film! Actress Shares Beautiful Photo of Sunset.

View Mr & Mrs Mahi Update:

One dream, chased by two hearts!🏏❤️ Directed by Sharan Sharma, starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor - #MrAndMrsMahi is arriving on the pitch on 15th MARCH, 2024 - in cinemas near you! — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) July 3, 2023

