The BCCI have named India's One-Day Internationals (ODI) squad for the upcoming IND vs NZ 2026 series starting later this month, as New Zealand lands on the Asian shore for a white-ball tour. Shubman Gill will captain the ODI outfit, while veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma maintain their place in the ODI squad, with both teams playing three One-Days starting January 11. Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been included in the squad, but will be available after fitness clearance from BCCI's CoE. All-rounder Hardik Pandya remains unavailable after CoE concluded the all-rounder is unfit to bowl 10 overs. Following the ODIs, a five-match T20I series commences from January 23 and will feature all ICC T20 World Cup 2026 members in action. On Which Channel India vs New Zealand 2026 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch IND vs NZ ODI and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

India Squads for ODIs vs New Zealand

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)