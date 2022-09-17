Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72 today and Bollywood star Ajay Devgn took the moment to wish the honourable PM on the occasion. The Singham star shared a pic with the PM and wrote "जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाये honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi, Your leadership inspires 🇮🇳 and me. Wishing you good health and a great year ahead Sir." Milind Soman Meets Narendra Modi, Thanks the PM for Promoting Yoga and Ayurveda (View Post).

Ajay Devgn’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish For PM Modi

जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाये honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Your leadership inspires 🇮🇳 and me. Wishing you good health and a great year ahead Sir 🙏@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/8GTAUEy3XT — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 17, 2022

