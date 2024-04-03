Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with her long-time beau, badminton player Mathias Boe, in a private ceremony held in Udaipur on March 23. Although the couple has yet to release their official wedding photos, a video clip from their varmala ceremony has surfaced online. In the viral video, Taapsee can be seen dancing towards Mathias. The bride looks stunning in a traditional red salwar suit, while the groom looks dashing in an ivory sherwani adorned with a sehra. Taapsee Pannu Ties the Knot With Long-Term Boyfriend Mathias Boe in Udaipur in an Intimate Wedding- Reports.

Taapsee Pannu And Mathias Boe's First Wedding Video

