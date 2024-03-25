Taapsee Pannu married Mathias Boe, her long-term partner, in a quiet ceremony in Udaipur. According to News18, the intimate wedding took place on March 23, followed by several days of pre-wedding celebrations starting on March 20. Among the guests were Kanika Dhillon and her husband, Himanshu Sharma, and Anurag Kashyap. Taapsee Pannu To Marry Longtime Boyfriend Mathias Boe in March, Wedding To Take Place in Udaipur – Reports.

Taapsee Pannu And Mathias Boe Married In Udaipur

