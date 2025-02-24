On February 23, 2025, Team India triumphed over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai, clinching a dominant six-wicket victory. The highly anticipated match saw India come out on top, much to the delight of fans and celebrities alike. Following the thrilling win, a wave of celebratory reactions flooded social media. Prominent figures such as Mira Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar and Sidharth Malhotra were among the many who extended their heartfelt congratulations to the Men in Blue, sharing their excitement and pride in the national achievement on various platforms. Have a look! Chiranjeevi, Sonam Kapoor & Other Celebs Enjoy IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Match in Dubai (See Pics).

Javed Akhtar

Virat Kohli , zindabad. !!! . We all are so so so proud of you !!! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 23, 2025

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma Instagram

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput Instagram

Vivek Oberoi

Vivaan called it! Virat's brilliance and the team's relentless spirit delivered a victory that resonated far beyond the scoreboard. Hearts across the globe are swelling with pride. What a win! A truly unforgettable moment for Indian cricket.#INDvsPAK #India #Pakistan… pic.twitter.com/3bkcNvxukO — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 23, 2025

Anupam Kher

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)