Dubai [UAE], February 23 (ANI): Superstar Chiranjeevi was spotted at the Dubai International Stadium cheering for India in their cricket match with Pakistan at the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. He was joined by the rising Indian cricket star Abhishek Sharma.

Among the list of celebrities, Sonam Kapoor was also seen enjoying the India-Pakistan clash at the Champions Trophy 2025. She was spotted with her husband, Anand Ahuja.

Padma Vibhushan recipient Chiranjeevi was seen sitting in the stands of Dubai International Stadium with Abhishek Sharma. The 'Indra' actor donned an all-black outfit, including a T-shirt and shirt. Chiranjeevi complimented his look with black sunglasses and a cap.

He was spotted talking to Indian batsman Abhishek, who wore a floral shirt for the occasion.

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor exuded elegance and class with her look for the CT 2025 match. The actress wore a white T-shirt and blue jeans. She completed her outfit with a grey blazer and black sunglasses. She was joined by her husband, Anand Ahuja.

In addition to them, actor Vivek Oberoi was also seen at the India-Pakistan clash in CT 2025. He was spotted with former Indian seamer Venkatesh Prasad in Dubai.

Actor Vivek, who is known for films like 'Saathiya', 'Omkara' and 'Masti' displayed his love for cricket by sharing his photo from the stands of the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match in Dubai.

In the picture, the 'Saathiya' actor was seen wearing an Indian cricket jersey and was joined by former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad for a photo. The picture also featured the actor's son Vivaan.

While sharing his fan love for Venkatesh, the actor recalled the famous encounter between India and Pakistan in the cricket World Cup in 1996 at Bangalore. He also paid his gratitude to the former pacer for blessing his son. Vivek wrote,

"The legend! So good to see you Venky Anna and thank you for blessing my son! Who can forget that Ind-Pak match where you dismissed Amir Sohail! Battles like that are what make Ind-Pak matches so memorable!"

Bollywood Actress Avneet Kaur, who will be next seen in Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, was also seen cheering for the Indian cricket team from the Dubai Stadium stands.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a beautiful picture from the stadium while sharing the latest updates of the ongoing clash between India and Pakistan cricket match in Champions Trophy 2025.

She donned a blue striped dress for the occasion. Avneet wrote, "Indiaaaa Indiaaaa. Excited for second innings?"

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan was off to a fine start, with Babar Azam (23 in 26 balls, with five fours) unleashing some fine drives in the 41-run opening partnership. After two quick wickets, Pakistan was 47/2.

Skipper Mohammed Rizwan (46 in 77 balls, with three fours) and Saud Shakeel (62 in 76 balls, with five fours) had a 104-run partnership, but they ate up a lot of deliveries. After the end of this partnership, Khushdil Shah (38 in 39 balls, with two sixes) did put up a fight with Salman Agha (19) and Naseem Shah (14), but they were bundled out for 241 runs in 49.4 overs.

Chasing 242 runs, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (20 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) early. Then 69-run stand between Gill (46 in 52 balls, with seven fours) and Virat Kohli and a 114-run stand between Virat and Iyer (56 in 67 balls, with five fours and a six) helped India secure an easy four-wicket win with six wickets and 45 balls to spare. (ANI)

