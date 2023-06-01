Parineeti Chopra delighted her fans and followers as she bestows upon her Instagram feed a mesmerizing showcase of her celestial vocals. With her melodic rendition of 'Tu Jhoom,' she effortlessly carries her audience into a realm of musical enchantment, casting an irresistible spell. Parineeti revealed that her love for the song compelled her to sing during a dubbing session, unable to resist the urge. As excitement mounts, Parineeti Chopra is currently preparing for her forthcoming nuptials with AAP politician Raghav Chadha, following their recent engagement in an intimate ceremony held in Delhi. Parineeti Chopra Blushes When Asked About Her Wedding Date by Paparazzi (Watch Video).
Check Out The Video Here:
