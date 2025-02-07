There had been a lot of speculations over why Parineeti Chopra was missing her cousin's brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivities in Mumbai. The speculations only increased after the Amar Singh Chamkila actress dropped a cryptic post on her IG about "choosing people that choose you." However, the actress has now shut the feud rumours with Priyanka Chopra and her family as she was spotted attending the wedding with her politician husband Raghav Chadha. In the pictures, Parineeti looked stunning in a lehenga paired with a red blouse and matching embroidered jacket. ‘Choose People That Choose You’: Parineeti Chopra Drops Cryptic Note After Missing Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Festivities.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Attend Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding in Mumbai

(Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

Parineeti Chopra Radiated Elegance in Traditional Attire

(Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

