Pathaan has taken off to a flying start at the box office and is also getting good response from critics and audiences. However, certain mischief-mongers on the internet are editing old public opinion videos of films like Zero and Jab Harry Met Sejal and passing it off as public reviews of Pathaan. Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Film is a 'Seetimaar' Entertainer With a Paisa-Vasool Salman Khan Cameo!

Like the below tweet:

Pathaan Review. Minus Zero 😭 SRK’s worst movie pic.twitter.com/RGDpt8yQMo — maithun (@Being_Humor) January 25, 2023

However, popular fact-checker Mohammed Zubair revealed that these are old public review videos of SRK's 2018 film Zero that have been fast-forwarded so that people don't notice to see the posters.

They thought no body would get to know if they shares the video with 2X speed. 😭😭 https://t.co/N7qfTMZcgb pic.twitter.com/tZT9Ookku6 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 25, 2023

In another video that is going viral, the person talking is heard saying that SRK should stop doing romantic roles - Pathaan isn't a romantic role - and then goes on to slam Imtiaz Ali. Clearly, he is talking about Jab Harry Met Sejal.

