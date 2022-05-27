Seems like Preity Zinta cannot get over the aura from Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. As she has been constantly sharing ah-mazing clicks from the party on social media. Now, the latest photo dropped by the actress sees a selfie featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Saifeena. She captioned the image as, "Never a dull moment with these hotties." We totally agree! Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora Pose for a Super-Glam Pic and Show How to Make a Grand Entrance at KJo’s Birthday Bash!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

