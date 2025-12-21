Taimur Ali Khan, the elder son of Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, turned 9 on December 20, 2025. On the special occasion, Taimur’s nanny, Lalita Dsilva, took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming photo of her with the birthday boy. In the picture, Lalita can be seen carrying Taimur in her arms and posing for the camera as the little one is distracted by something nearby. Wishing Taimur on his birthday, Lalita penned, "Happy Birthday to the most handsome, intelligent, and kind-hearted boy I know! Wishing you a day as bright as your smile and a year filled with joy, success, and all your dreams. God bless you, Tim! " Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Football Legend Lionel Messi in Mumbai With Sons Taimur and Jehangir; Adorable Fan Moment With the ‘G.O.A.T’ (Watch Video).

Taimur Ali Khan’s Nanny Lalita Dsilva Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Him – View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalita Dsilva (@lalitadsilva2965)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Lalita Dsilva). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)