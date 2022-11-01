Rambha recently faced injuries due to getting into a car accident while on the way home after picking her kids up from school. She shared a photo of the damaged car on social media and said that they were safe, although her daughter Sasha has been hospitalised for treatment. Happy Birthday, Rambha! These Insta Pics of the Judwaa Fame Will Give You a Sneak Peek of Her Wonderful Family Life.

View More Details Here:

#Rambha meets with a car accident, daughter Sasha hospitalised for treatmenthttps://t.co/Dy3UsfZGy0 — India Today Showbiz (@Showbiz_IT) November 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)