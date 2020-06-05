Happy Birthday, Rambha! These Insta Pics of the Judwaa Fame Will Give You a Sneak Peek of Her Wonderful Family Life

Rambha (Photp Credits: File Image)

Rambha is one of the popular actresses of Indian Cinema. She was born on June 5, 1976, into a Telugu-speaking family, her first on-screen name was Amrutha. But she changed it later after the character name in her Telugu debut movie Aa Okkati Adakku. It was in 1992 when Rambha had made her acting debut with Hariharan’s Malayalam film Sargam. In the same year she made her debut in Tollywood with the film Aa Okkati Adakku. In the late 90s, she did many glamorous roles and that did bring her in limelight. Her impressive performance in Salman Khan’s Judwaa is still reminisced by many. Rambha and Indhran Pathmanathan Celebrate Their 10th Wedding Anniversary At Home! Actress Says, ‘This Is One of the Best Function We Ever Had’ (View Pics).

Today (June 5), Rambha celebrates her 44th birthday. In April 2010, she had tied the knot with Canada based businessman Indrakumar Pathmanathan. The couple has two daughters and a son. Post marriage, the actress quit films but later made a comeback as judge for several reality contests. On the occasion of Rambha’s birthday, let’s take a look at the pictures that she has shared on Instagram, it will give you a sneak peek into her wonderful family life. Rambha is super active on Instagram and often gives her fans a glimpse of her fun-filled off screen life. Let’s take a look at those lovely pictures right away.

FAMILY

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on May 1, 2020 at 8:26am PDT

Precious Moments With Precious Ones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on Apr 17, 2020 at 2:12pm PDT

Relationship Goals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on Feb 14, 2020 at 8:36pm PST

Cuteness Overload

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on Nov 6, 2019 at 1:12pm PST

Picture Perfect

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on Jan 29, 2019 at 8:29pm PST

Awww

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on Nov 6, 2018 at 12:04pm PST

Baby Shower Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on Aug 13, 2018 at 8:01am PDT

All Hearts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on Jun 6, 2018 at 8:23am PDT

Memories

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on Jan 9, 2018 at 6:19pm PST

Aren’t these family pictures of Rambha simply adorable? Here’s wishing this beauty a very happy birthday and an amazing year ahead!