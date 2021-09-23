Taapsee Pannu has proved herself with every role that she has ever taken up, and it comes as no surprise that the trailer of Rashmi Rocket is equally amazing. The actress essays the role of a female athlete whose glory is hindered when she is asked to undergo a gender test. The film also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pilgaonkar in key roles.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)