Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be back on the silver screen after 4 years with his theatrical film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. As the film draws closer to its release, the actor on Wednesday took to his Instagram and shared a picture with his signature one-line wisdom. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan: Farhad Samji Talks About Working with Salman Khan, Says ‘Waited 20 Years to Direct Him’.

Sharing a picture of himself from his gym, the actor wrote in the caption: "Gym n dining table, the fairest places ever . Uss ke liye power nahi will power chaheyeh (you don't need power for that, all you need is will power)." The last part of the caption is inspired by one of the dialogues from the film, a hint of which the viewers can see in the trailer as well. Reacting to Salman's post, Bigg Boss contestant Abdu Rozik took to the comment section and wrote: "Arey yaar mazaa agaya bro (loved it bro)." Bombay High Court Quashes Case Against Salman Khan Claiming Judicial Process Should Not Be Means of Needless Harassment Because Accused Is a Celebrity.

Check The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Meanwhile, Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which has been directed by Farhad Samji, stars an ensemble cast of Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film is all set to arrive in cinemas on April 21 on the occasion of Eid.

