Shahid Kapoor has retweeted a video post in which a street musician is seen playing his popular song “Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage” from Kabir Singh. The star is mighty impressed to see him play with saxophone. Shahid re-posted the video by stating ‘Amazed’. Kabir Singh Song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage: Shahid Kapoor’s Brooding Hot Avatar and Arjit Singh’s Voice Make a Great Combo – Watch Video.

Street Musician Playing Kabir Singh Song ‘Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage’

