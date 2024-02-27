It's been raining weddings in B-town recently, with a number of actors and actresses taking their forever vows. Dunki actress Taapsee Pannu is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend, Mathias Boe, in March, as per the latest reports. Boe, who coaches the Indian Badminton team, has been dating the actress for over 10 years now, but the couple has also kept their relationship private. NDTV has reported that the couple will soon be getting married. The couple will be tying the knot in an intimate Sikh-Christian wedding in Udaipur. Dunki OTT Streaming Update: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Movie To Stream on Netflix From This Date!.

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe To Tie the Knot in March?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)