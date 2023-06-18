The Archies had a blast in Brazil! The cast- Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter), Khushi Kapoor (daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi), Agastya Nanda (grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan), Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda surprised the audience with their dance act at the Netflix Tudum event 2023. The Archies Teaser: Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and More Take Us Back to the Era of Rock 'n' Roll In Zoya Akhtar's Netflix Film (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Here:

I am crying! 😭 My Princess you are too Gorgeous & lovely.. Her dance & giggles... She is so fine Masha Allah! Owns the stage with full of life... Such a charmer 🥺 Shine bright my Doll! @iamsrk Heart is so full.. Congrats Daddy 💖#SuhanaKhan #TheArchiespic.twitter.com/x7PYl3hWUO — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ𝐢ω𝐢 𓀠 (@JacyKhan) June 17, 2023

Check Out The Teaser Of The Archies Here:

