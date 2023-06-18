The Archies had its first teaser premiere during Netflix's Tudum event and it promises a coming-of-age story filled with friendship, love and heartbreak. Taking us back to the Rock 'n' Roll era of 1964, the Zoya Akhtar-directorial will be based upon The Archies comics and will bring the tale of Riverdale to India. Starring Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, he will also be joined by Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Aditi "Dot" Seigal and Yuvraj Menda. The film releases on Netflix soon. The Archies: Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's Picture Perfect Postcard Melts Hearts!

Watch the Teaser for The Archies:

