Two youngsters, aged between 20 and 22, tried to break into Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat. The two of them, who claimed to be from Gujarat, revealed that they wanted to meet the Pathaan star and tried to enter the premise by scaling the outer wall. A case of trespassing has been registered against them, revealed Mumbai Police officials. FIR Registered Against Shah Rukh Khan’s Wife Gauri Khan in Lucknow Over Property Issue.

Youngsters Break Into Shah Rukh Khan’s Bungalow 

Arrested

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)