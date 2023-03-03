Two youngsters, aged between 20 and 22, tried to break into Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat. The two of them, who claimed to be from Gujarat, revealed that they wanted to meet the Pathaan star and tried to enter the premise by scaling the outer wall. A case of trespassing has been registered against them, revealed Mumbai Police officials. FIR Registered Against Shah Rukh Khan’s Wife Gauri Khan in Lucknow Over Property Issue.

Youngsters Break Into Shah Rukh Khan’s Bungalow

2 men climbed the wall & entered #Mannat , security team of SRK reported them to the police , both arrested. pic.twitter.com/C48SuKE8CR — Shah Rukh Khan Fc - Pune ( SRK Fc Pune ) (@SRKFC_PUNE) March 3, 2023

Arrested

Maharashtra | Case registered against 2 men for allegedly trespassing into Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat. Men were caught by actor’s security guard & handed over to police. During interrogation, they told that they’ve come from Gujarat to meet the actor: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023

