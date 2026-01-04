Weather conditions across major Indian cities remained largely stable on Sunday, with limited rainfall expected. Mumbai is set to witness clear skies and warm daytime conditions, while Delhi continues to reel under cold weather with dense morning fog affecting visibility. Chennai is likely to see sunny and humid conditions with no significant rain forecast, and Bengaluru is expected to enjoy pleasant winter weather with partly cloudy skies. Hyderabad will remain mostly dry with mild daytime temperatures. In the hills, Shimla is experiencing cold conditions, with chances of light rain or snowfall in higher reaches. Meanwhile, Kolkata is forecast to have dry and comfortable winter weather. Overall, no major weather disruptions are expected across the country today. Weather Forecast Today, January 3: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

