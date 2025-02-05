Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday post for Abhishek Bachchan has gained attention amid ongoing rumours of their separation. On February 5, as Abhishek turned 49, Aishwarya shared a monochrome childhood picture of him on her Instagram. The post was accompanied by a heartfelt caption that read: "Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love, and light God Bless." Despite the comment section being closed, the post caught the attention of fans and media alike. While rumours continue to swirl about their relationship, Aishwarya’s gesture seems to stand as a quiet expression of affection and well-wishing for her husband. ‘Much More Love to My Boy’: Farah Khan Shares Hilarious Video to Celebrate Abhishek Bachchan’s 49th Birthday – WATCH.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wishes Abhishek Bachchan

