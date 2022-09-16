Writer- Director Faisal Saif, who is known for his projects in the likes of Jigyaasa, Main Hoon Rajinikanth and Islamic Exorcist passed away due to multiple organ failure. He was not keeping well for a month and breathed his last on September 13, 2022. According to a report by Filmi Beat, his last rites were performed on the same day at a graveyard in Byculla. Rajpal Yadav and Wife Radha Convicted in Rs 5 Crore Loan Recovery Case; Verdict to be out on April 23.

Take a look at the post below:

