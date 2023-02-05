Things are heating up pretty well at Clive Davis’ Pre-GRAMMY Gala. Video and pictures of Offset and Cardi B from the event have taken internet by storm. Offset is seen grabbing Cardi B’s bottom and kissing her on red carpet. The two posed for the paparazzi as they kept French kissing. Cardi B Opens Up About Her Happy Marriage to Offset.

Offset And Cardi B French Kissing

Cardi B and Offset french kiss at the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala. pic.twitter.com/zdusbFDgcR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 5, 2023

The Couple Get Handsy

Cardi B and Offset are too cute pic.twitter.com/vLabNxSOuo — Cuntology 🤷🏽‍♀️ (@Bardiology_) February 5, 2023

